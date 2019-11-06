|
|
|
HODGSON (Nee Reader)
June Passed away peacefully in
The Yachtsman Care Home on Wednesday 30th October 2019, aged 88 years.
Devoted wife to John, loving mum to Sharon, cherished nan to Joanne and Simon, a dear
mother-in-law to John and a loving sister. June will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and Cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 12th November
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Alzheimer's Society
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 6, 2019