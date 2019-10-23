Home

J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00
St Nicholas Parish Church
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00
Fleetwood Cemetery
June Cheetham Notice
CHEETHAM June Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Thursday 17th October 2019
aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late Vincent, loving mum to Julie and Stephen and a cherished grandma and great grandma.
June will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
St Nicholas Parish Church on Tuesday 29th October at 10.00am prior to interment at Fleetwood Cemetery at 11.00am.
All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Oct. 23, 2019
