|
|
|
BROMILOW (Joseph) On Tuesday 17th September 2019,
peacefully whilst in
Lancaster Royal Hospital
and of Fleetwood, Joe
passed away, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of
the late Elizabeth,
much loved dad of Christine,
loving granddad to
Claire and Adele
and a dear great granddad
to Leander, Henry & Monty.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Mass to take place at
St Marys Church, Fleetwood
on Tuesday 8th October
at 12.30pm prior to committal
at Carleton Crematorium.
No flowers by request,
donations in lieu of so desired
to Macmillan Cancer c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View,
Tel - 01253 7762281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Oct. 2, 2019