RAINEY John Much loved son of
Helena Rainey. Passed
away suddenly and tragically on Monday 21st January 2019.
Dear father to Kian Rainey,
much loved brother to Kelly
and Christopher Rainey,
cherished nephew of Neil and loving uncle to Darrie, Courtney, Tyler, Kacie, Harry and Jonathon.
First born son to Alan English. John will be sadly missed by all his friends who are
to numerous to mention by name.
Our hearts are broken.
I wish to thank Michelle Swales of N C Funeral Directors, Lord Street, Fleetwood for her guidance,
much needed help and support
at this sad time.
I also wish to thank family friend John for his kind words and
lovely service.
Finally, to Ashley of N C Funeral Directors for his assistance
and help.
Helena J Rainey.
At peace now my son,
love you always.
Mum
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Feb. 20, 2019
