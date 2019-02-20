Resources More Obituaries for John Rainey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Rainey

Notice RAINEY John Much loved son of

Helena Rainey. Passed

away suddenly and tragically on Monday 21st January 2019.

Dear father to Kian Rainey,

much loved brother to Kelly

and Christopher Rainey,

cherished nephew of Neil and loving uncle to Darrie, Courtney, Tyler, Kacie, Harry and Jonathon.

First born son to Alan English. John will be sadly missed by all his friends who are

to numerous to mention by name.

Our hearts are broken.

I wish to thank Michelle Swales of N C Funeral Directors, Lord Street, Fleetwood for her guidance,

much needed help and support

at this sad time.

I also wish to thank family friend John for his kind words and

lovely service.

Finally, to Ashley of N C Funeral Directors for his assistance

and help.

Helena J Rainey.

At peace now my son,

love you always.

Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Feb. 20, 2019