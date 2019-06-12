Home

J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Westview, Fleetwood)
1 Beach Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
18:00
St Wulstan's Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:30
St Wulstan's Church
John Pritchard Notice
PRITCHARD John On Friday 7th June 2019,
peacefully and surrounded by
his loving family whilst at his
home in Fleetwood, John
passed away aged 94 years.
The devoted husband of the late Ida and a much loved dad,
grandad and great grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all his family & friends.
Reception into St Wulstan's Church to take place on
Thursday 20th June at 6pm prior to funeral mass at 10.30am on Friday 21st June. Burial to take place at Fleetwood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to S.V.P or the British Heart Foundation c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood, Tel - 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on June 12, 2019
