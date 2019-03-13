|
|
|
JENSEN John (Jack) The family of the late Jack
would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind words of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time.
A special thank you to Sue, Wendy and all the District Nurses at Broadway Medical Centre and
Dr Bramley at Mount View Practice for all the care given to Jack, Andrew Belshaw for his kind words and comforting service, Neil's Florist for the beautiful floral tributes and The West End for their kindness and warm hospitality, finally to J P Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More