JENSEN John (Jack) Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 13th February 2019, aged 71 years.
Beloved partner to Veronica and also a loving father, step father, cousin, grandad and father-in-law.
Jack will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Friday 8th March at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to British Lung Foundation c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood. Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Feb. 20, 2019
