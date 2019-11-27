Home

J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Westview, Fleetwood)
1 Beach Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
14:45
Carleton Crematorium
DUCKWORTH John On Saturday 16th November 2019, peacefully whilst in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital
John passed away, aged 75 years.
He will be missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Monday 2nd December 2019
at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired,
to RNLI (Fleetwood) c/o
the funeral directors,
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood FY7 8PS
01253 776281.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 27, 2019
