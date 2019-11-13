|
AINLEY John On Tuesday 1st November 2019, suddenly but peacefully at his home in Fleetwood.
John passed away aged 69 years.
Much loved dad to Mark, John, Kevin and Gemma, and the proudest of grandads to Dylan, Logan and Elisha.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 21st November 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church at 10.30am prior to committal at Carleton Crematorium at 11.45am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to The Fishermen's Mission c/o
the funeral directors.
All enquiries to J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors, 1 Beach Road,
West View, Fleetwood
FY7 8PS 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 13, 2019