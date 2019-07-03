Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Westview, Fleetwood)
1 Beach Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Jones

Notice Condolences

Joan Jones Notice
JONES Joan On Wednesday 26th June 2019, after a short illness bravely fought, Joan passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital with her daughter by her side.
Beloved wife of the late Ronnie and much loved mum of Shirley.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 10th July at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Trinity Hospice c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood,
Tel - 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on July 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.