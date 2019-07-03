|
JONES Joan On Wednesday 26th June 2019, after a short illness bravely fought, Joan passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital with her daughter by her side.
Beloved wife of the late Ronnie and much loved mum of Shirley.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 10th July at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Trinity Hospice c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood,
Tel - 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on July 3, 2019