WHYTE Jessica Joan
(née Jackson) Fleetwood born and raised,
Joan passed away peacefully at home in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday 21 September 2019,
aged 86 years, surrounded by
her loving family.
Loved daughter of the late
William and Jane Jackson.
Much loved sister of John Jackson and the late Harry Jackson and Nell Cole. Sister in-law to Moya and the late Mary and Ken.
Dearly loved wife of Bill for
60 years. Loving, devoted mother of Susan, Lynne, Carol, Stuart and Alison. Special loved Nana to her
9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Communications to
PO Box 69004, Glendene, Auckland 0645, New Zealand.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Oct. 16, 2019