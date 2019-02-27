|
LEECH JEFFREY The family of the late Jeff would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind words of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received.
Thank you to Mears Care Company, especially Caroline, District Nurses and Dr Habeeb for all the care given to Jeff.
Thank you to Andrew Belshaw for his kind words and comforting service, Neil's Florist for the beautiful floral tributes,
the New Boston Hotel for their warm hospitality.
Finally to J P Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Feb. 27, 2019
