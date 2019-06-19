Home

J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00
Carleton Crematorium
Jeffrey Grundy Notice
GRUNDY Jeffrey Passed away suddenly in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital surrounded by his loving family on Friday 14th June 2019,
aged 45 years.
Loving husband of Jennifer, devoted dad to Matthias and Thaddeus, much loved son of Thomas and Kathryn and a
dear brother of Daniel.
Jeffrey will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
At Jeffrey's request bright colours to be worn please.
Funeral service and
cremation will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 9th July at 11.00am. Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood Tel: 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on June 19, 2019
