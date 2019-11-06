Home

J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Westview, Fleetwood)
1 Beach Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Jean Wilson Notice
WILSON Jean
(Nee Duffy) On Tuesday 29th October 2019, peacefully and surrounded by her loving family, whilst at
Trinity Hospice, Jean passed
away aged 79 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Edward, loving partner of Ted, much loved Mum to Caz and Phil, dear mother in law to Paul and Sue, a loving nan to Richard and Charlotte and a great nan to Sophie and Emmeline.
She will be sadly missed by all the family and her friends.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 15th November 2019 at 1pm at St Wulstan's RC Church Fleetwood and 2pm at
Carleton Crematorium.
Flowers welcome. Donations in lieu, if so desired to Trinity Hospice c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries to J.T.Byrne Funeral Directors, 1 Beach Road,
West View, Fleetwood FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 6, 2019
