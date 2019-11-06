Home

WALLWORTH JANICE Passed away peacefully but suddenly at home on Tuesday
29th October 2019, aged 76 years.
Janice will be sadly missed
by all her friends.
Reception into St David's Church will take place on Sunday
17th November at 4.00pm,
followed by a Requiem Mass
on Monday 18th November at
11.00am prior to cremation
at Carleton Crematorium
at 12.30pm. Donations in lieu
of flowers to St Peter and
St David's Parish Church c/o
the funeral director.

All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 6, 2019
