More Obituaries for Janice Hallworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Hallworth

Notice

Janice Hallworth Notice
HALLWORTH JANICE Friends of the late Janice
would like to thank everyone
for their kind expressions of
sympathy, cards of condolence
and donations received
at this sad time.
Thank you to
Canon John Hall for his kind words and comforting service,
Four Seasons Florist for
the beautiful floral tributes
and The North Euston Hotel
for their warm hospitality,
finally to all the staff at
JP Dell Funeral Directors for
their caring and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 27, 2019
