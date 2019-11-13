Home

Janice Hallworth

Notice Condolences

Janice Hallworth Notice
HALLWORTH Janice Passed away peacefully but suddenly at home on
Tuesday 29th October 2019
aged 76 years.
Janice will be sadly missed by all her friends.
Reception into St David's Church will take place on
Sunday 17th November at 4.00pm, followed by a Requiem Mass on Monday 18th November at 11.00am prior to cremation at Carleton Crematorium at 12.30pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to
St Peter and St Davids Parish Church c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood. Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 13, 2019
