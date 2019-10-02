|
|
|
CHEETHAM James Stanley
"Stan" On Thursday 19th September 2019, whilst living at The Yachtsman Care Home, Fleetwood,
Stan passed away peacefully,
aged 94 years.
Loved and loving husband of the late Eileen; caring and much loved father of Gwyneth, Angela and Louise; loving grandad to Christian, Becky and Holly.
The family wish most sincerely to thank all the staff of the Yachtsman who have cared for Stan with great friendship, love and true professionalism since 2010.
Stan's funeral service will take place at Emmanuel Church
at the Mount, Fleetwood on
Monday 7th October 2019 at 10.15am prior to his committal at Carleton Crematorium at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, to the Salvation Army for their work
with the homeless, care of
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View,
Fleetwood, FY7 8PS.
Tel: 01253 776281.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Oct. 2, 2019