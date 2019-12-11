Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Westview, Fleetwood)
1 Beach Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:30
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bedson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Bedson

Notice Condolences

James Bedson Notice
BEDSON James On Wednesday
4th December 2019, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family whilst in the care of Bispham Gardens Nursing Home, Jimmy of Fleetwood passed away, aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved dad to Sheila, Carol and Susan,
dear father in law to John and Paul, a loving grandad to Thomas, Jennifer, Matthew, Emily and Patrick and a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 19th December
at 12.30pm.
Flowers or donations to
Trinity Hospice are welcome c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries please to J T Byrne Funeral Directors, 1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood, FY7 8PS
Tel - 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -