|
|
|
BEDSON James On Wednesday
4th December 2019, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family whilst in the care of Bispham Gardens Nursing Home, Jimmy of Fleetwood passed away, aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved dad to Sheila, Carol and Susan,
dear father in law to John and Paul, a loving grandad to Thomas, Jennifer, Matthew, Emily and Patrick and a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 19th December
at 12.30pm.
Flowers or donations to
Trinity Hospice are welcome c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries please to J T Byrne Funeral Directors, 1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood, FY7 8PS
Tel - 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Dec. 11, 2019