Notice Southworth (Jacqui) The family of the late

Jacqui Southworth would like to thank all family and friends for their expressions of sympathy, donations (in lieu of flowers) and cards, during their sad loss. Special thanks to all the staff at Trinity Hospice for their sympathetic care throughout;

To the District Nurses for their regular home visits and

To The Christie for all their efforts; To Ian Abbott for his uplifting service; To The Mount for their hospitality and finally to Angela Byrne for her compassion throughout all the preparations. Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on June 12, 2019