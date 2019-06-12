Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqui Southworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqui Southworth

Notice

Jacqui Southworth Notice
Southworth (Jacqui) The family of the late
Jacqui Southworth would like to thank all family and friends for their expressions of sympathy, donations (in lieu of flowers) and cards, during their sad loss. Special thanks to all the staff at Trinity Hospice for their sympathetic care throughout;
To the District Nurses for their regular home visits and
To The Christie for all their efforts; To Ian Abbott for his uplifting service; To The Mount for their hospitality and finally to Angela Byrne for her compassion throughout all the preparations.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on June 12, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.