BAILEY Ivor Passed away in Blackpool Victoria Hospital surrounded by his loving family on Monday 14th October 2019 aged 68 years.
Devoted husband to the late Sue, loving dad to Louisa, a cherished grandad to Owain and Yazmin and a dear brother to Colin, Lillian, John, David and the late Val.
Ivor will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 30th October at 12.30pm, please wear bright colours. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support or Cancer Research UK c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood. Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Oct. 23, 2019