J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Westview, Fleetwood)
1 Beach Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Ian Bradshaw

Notice

Ian Bradshaw Notice
BRADSHAW Ian The family of the late
Ian Bradshaw wish to express
their sincere thanks to all
relatives, friends and neighbours
for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received
during their sad loss.
Special thanks expressed to
Barrie, Krysia, Barbara, Jean,
Ros and colleagues at
Midland Fish Company and
Ian Abbott for a very nice service.

The New Boston for their
hospitality and finally to
John and Angela Byrne and all staff
at JT Byrne Funeral Directors
for their dignified
funeral arrangements.

Ian would be proud of you all.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Sept. 4, 2019
