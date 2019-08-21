|
|
|
BRADSHAW Ian On Thursday 8th August 2019, suddenly but peacefully whilst at his home in Fleetwood,
Ian, passed away, aged 80 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Lesley, loving father of Lynne, a dear father in law to Jon and a much loved grandad to Scott & Emily.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 27th August at 12.30.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired,
to The North West Air Ambulance
c/o the funeral director,
all enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood, Tel - 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Aug. 21, 2019