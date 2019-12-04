Home

J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Henry Rawlinson Notice
RAWLINSON Henry Passed away in his sleep surrounded by his loving family on Sunday 1st December 2019,
aged 92 years.
Devoted husband
of the late Margaret,
loving dad to Nigel and Graham, cherished grandad and
great grandad, also a dear
brother and uncle.
Henry will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th December
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Trinity Hospice c/o the
funeral directors.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Dec. 4, 2019
