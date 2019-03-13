|
WEBSTER GLENN Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday 10th March 2019,
aged 51 years.
A much loved son to the late John Richard and June Margaret, loving brother to Mark, Ian and Peter and a dear uncle.
Glenn will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and Cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 29th March at 11.45am.
No flowers by request please, donations in lieu if so desired to Trinity Hospice or Fleetwood Cancer Research c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Mar. 13, 2019
