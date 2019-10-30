|
LOWIN (née Kemp)
Gladys Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on Saturday 19th October 2019
aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late John, loving mum to Pam and Pete,
a devoted nan to all her grandchildren and a loving mother-in-law.
Funeral Service will
take place at Home, on
Thursday 31st October at 12.15pm prior to interment at
Fleetwood Cemetery at 1.00pm.
No flowers by request please, donations in lieu if so desired to British Heart Foundation.
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood. Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Oct. 30, 2019