The Co-operative Funeralcare Fleetwood
135 Poulton Rd
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AP
01253 772 111
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
14:00
Carleton Crematorium FY67QS
Geraldine Wright Notice
Wright Geraldine Mary Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Thursday 14th March
The loving Mum of Geoffrey, Tracy, John and Mark. Mother in law to Andrea, Joanne, and Lynda.
Much loved Nan and Sister
Her funeral will be held at
Carleton Crematorium FY67QS on Thursday 28th March at 2pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired may be given in aid of
British Heart Foundation or Cancer Research
All enquiries via
Co-op Funeralcare,
135 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
FY7 7AP 01253 772111
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Mar. 27, 2019
