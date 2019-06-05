|
BEAVERS (Nee Rogerson)
Fay Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Saturday 25th May 2019
aged 80 years.
Devoted wife to the late Ted,
much loved mum to Stewart and the late Graham, cherished nanna to Christopher and his wife Libby,
a dear mother-in-law to Angela and a loving sister and auntie.
Fay will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Wednesday 19th June at 10.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to Autism Initiatives
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on June 5, 2019
