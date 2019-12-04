|
|
|
Clapp Elsie Veronica John would like to thank his
family and friends for their support at this very sad time particularly for the beautiful floral tributes and many cards of condolence and also generous donations to requested charities.
Special thanks to everyone at
Guys Court Nursing Home for the love, care, affection and happy times they gave to Elsie.
Thank you to
Father Michael Murphy and
Father Alf Haines for a beautiful heartfelt Requiem Mass.
Also to the North Euston
for an excellent buffet.
A special thank you to Alison
and Craig at Co-op funeralcare Fleetwood for their dedicated, compassionate and respectful attention to detail and the
grateful final journey provided
by Elegant Carriages.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Dec. 4, 2019