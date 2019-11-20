Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Fleetwood
135 Poulton Rd
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AP
01253 772 111
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:30
St Mary's RC Church
Fleetwood
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
14:00
Fleetwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Clapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Clapp

Notice Condolences

Elsie Clapp Notice
Clapp (nee Marmion)
Elsie Veronica Pray for the repose of the soul of Elsie, who passed away peacefully in the loving arms of her family on 13th November 2019,
aged 89 years.
The cherished wife of John and a devoted mum to John, Tony,
Marilyn, Rosemarie, Freddie and Tracey, and a much loved grandma and great grandma.

She will be greatly missed and always in our hearts.
Her requiem mass will be held at
St Mary's RC Church, Fleetwood on Tuesday 26 th November at 12:30pm, followed by interment at Fleetwood Cemetery at 2pm.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Royal Osteoporosis Society, or the British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to The Co-op funeralcare, 135 Poulton Road Fleetwood, FY7 7AP
Tel: 01253 772111.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -