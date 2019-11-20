|
|
|
Clapp (nee Marmion)
Elsie Veronica Pray for the repose of the soul of Elsie, who passed away peacefully in the loving arms of her family on 13th November 2019,
aged 89 years.
The cherished wife of John and a devoted mum to John, Tony,
Marilyn, Rosemarie, Freddie and Tracey, and a much loved grandma and great grandma.
She will be greatly missed and always in our hearts.
Her requiem mass will be held at
St Mary's RC Church, Fleetwood on Tuesday 26 th November at 12:30pm, followed by interment at Fleetwood Cemetery at 2pm.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Royal Osteoporosis Society, or the British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to The Co-op funeralcare, 135 Poulton Road Fleetwood, FY7 7AP
Tel: 01253 772111.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 20, 2019