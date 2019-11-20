|
|
|
NUGENT (Nee Crewdson)
Eileen Passed away peacefully
in Milton Lodge on
Wednesday 13th November 2019, aged 98 years.
Eileen will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Peters Parish Church on Wednesday 27th November
at 11.30pm prior to interment at Fleetwood Cemetery at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Alzheimer's Research UK
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 20, 2019