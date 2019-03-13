Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Fisher

Notice

Eileen Fisher Notice
FISHER Eileen The family of the late Eileen
would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind words of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time.
Thank you to Rev Martin Keighley for his kind words and comforting service, Four Seasons Florist for the beautiful floral tributes and North Euston Hotel for the warm hospitality, finally to J P Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.