FISHER Eileen The family of the late Eileen
would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind words of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time.
Thank you to Rev Martin Keighley for his kind words and comforting service, Four Seasons Florist for the beautiful floral tributes and North Euston Hotel for the warm hospitality, finally to J P Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Mar. 13, 2019
