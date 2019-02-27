|
|
|
DOWSING Eileen The family of the late Eileen
would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind words of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time.
Thank you to Rev John Mclellan for his kind words and comforting service, also to Claire Chantrell for her kind words and the North Euston Hotel for their warm hospitality, finally to J P Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More