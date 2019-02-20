|
Prescott Dorothy
Nee Turner Passed away suddenly but peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Saturday 9th February 2019.
Dot aged 74 years.
Loving wife of Ron, much loved mum of Julie, Susan, Louise and Christopher. Devoted nana and great nana. Special sister of Sheila and sister in law of Tom.
Dot will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her.
Her funeral service will take place at Lytham Park Crematorium on Friday 22nd February 2019
at 11.00am.
Family flowers by request, donations may be made to Mariners Court Dementia
Care Home.
All further enquiries to
NC Funeral Directors, Fleetwood.
Tel 01253 420110.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Feb. 20, 2019
