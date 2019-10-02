|
|
|
Leonard Dorothy The family of the late Dorothy would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received during their sad loss.
Thank you to Andrew Belshaw for his kind words and comforting service, Four Seasons Florist for the beautiful floral tributes and
The New Boston Hotel for their warm hospitality. Finally, to all at
J P Dell Funeral directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Oct. 2, 2019