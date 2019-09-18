Home

J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:30
Carleton Crematorium
Dorothy Leonard Notice
LEONARD Dorothy Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family
on Saturday 14th September 2019 aged 84 years.
Devoted wife of George,
loving mum of William and
a dear sister of Barbara.
Dorothy will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 27th September at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to Fleetwood RNLI
c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood. Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Sept. 18, 2019
