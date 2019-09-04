Home

Notice

Dorothy Jones Notice
JONES Dorothy The family of the late
Dorothy Jones would like to
thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the cards, flowers
and kind expressions of
sympathy in their sad loss.
Thanks also to Julie and Staff at Fleetwood Hall Care Home for their loving care of Dorothy,
Dr R Smyth and Staff at
Broadway Medical Centre,
Trinity Baptist Church and finally
to J P Dell Funeral Directors for their dignified and caring
funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Sept. 4, 2019
