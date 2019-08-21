Home

POWERED BY

Services
J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00
Fleetwood Cemetery
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:30
Trinity Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Jones

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Jones Notice
JONES (née Swales)
Dorothy Passed away peacefully in
Fleetwood Hall Care Home on
Sunday 11th August 2019,
aged 87 years.

Devoted wife to Harry,
adored mother to
Susan, Peter and Simon,
loving mother-in-law to
Andy, Helen and Julia,
cherished grandmother to
Kathryn, Joel, Martha, Tim,
Helena and the late Martin,
doting great grandmother to Eva
and a dear sister to Chris, Dave and
Family and Margaret and Family.

Dorothy will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.

Graveside committal service,
family only, will take place at
Fleetwood Cemetery on
Friday 30th August at 11.00am
but a Thanksgiving Service for
all will take place at
Trinity Baptist Church at 11.30am.

Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Dorothy
to Dementia UK c/o
the funeral directors.

All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.