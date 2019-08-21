|
|
|
JONES (née Swales)
Dorothy Passed away peacefully in
Fleetwood Hall Care Home on
Sunday 11th August 2019,
aged 87 years.
Devoted wife to Harry,
adored mother to
Susan, Peter and Simon,
loving mother-in-law to
Andy, Helen and Julia,
cherished grandmother to
Kathryn, Joel, Martha, Tim,
Helena and the late Martin,
doting great grandmother to Eva
and a dear sister to Chris, Dave and
Family and Margaret and Family.
Dorothy will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Graveside committal service,
family only, will take place at
Fleetwood Cemetery on
Friday 30th August at 11.00am
but a Thanksgiving Service for
all will take place at
Trinity Baptist Church at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Dorothy
to Dementia UK c/o
the funeral directors.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Aug. 21, 2019