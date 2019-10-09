|
|
|
BURGESS (Donald)
"Don" On Tuesday 1st October 2019, peacefully whilst in hospital, and of Fleetwood, Don passed away
aged 81 years.
Much loved husband, uncle and great uncle.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place on Friday 18th October 2019 at
2.45 pm at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, Donations in lieu if so desired to either Christies or The Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o
the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries to J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors 1 Beach Road,
West View, Fleetwood
FY7 8PS 01253 776281.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Oct. 9, 2019