J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:45
Carleton Crematorium
Derek Simeon Notice
SIMEON Derek Passed away peacefully
in Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on Friday 22nd March 2019
aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of Val,
loving dad to Michelle, Chris, Graham, Paul and Julie,
cherished grandad and
great grandad, also a dear
father-in-law, brother and uncle.
Derek will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 8th April at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to Fleetwood RNLI
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Mar. 27, 2019
