|
|
|
Luxford David Roger Peter Passed away peacefully at
The Royal Preston Hospital.
surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday 28th May 2019,
aged 74 years.
Devoted husband of Lena, loving dad to Wendy, Denise, and David.
A dear brother-in-law,
father-in-law and uncle,
a special granddad to Alex, Glen, Jack, Emily, Kyle, and Cara.
David will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
His funeral will take place at
St Paul's Church, Fleetwood on Thursday 13th June at 1pm followed by a burial service at Fleetwood Cemetery.
All friends and family
are welcome to attend.
All enquiries via
Co-op Funeralcare,
135 Poulton Road, Fleetwood FY77AP 01253 772111
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on June 5, 2019
