Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Westview, Fleetwood)
1 Beach Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:00
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for David Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Edwards

Notice Condolences

David Edwards Notice
EDWARDS (David Alan) On Tuesday 12th February 2019, peacefully whilst at his home in Fleetwood, David passed away, aged 83 years.
Dearly beloved husband
of the late Joyce,
much loved dad to
David and Jane
and a dear brother to
Roy and Patricia.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place
at Carleton Crematorium on
Wednesday 6th March at 10am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to R.N.L.I (Fleetwood Branch)
c/o the funeral director.

All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View,
Fleetwood,
Tel- 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.