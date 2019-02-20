|
|
|
EDWARDS (David Alan) On Tuesday 12th February 2019, peacefully whilst at his home in Fleetwood, David passed away, aged 83 years.
Dearly beloved husband
of the late Joyce,
much loved dad to
David and Jane
and a dear brother to
Roy and Patricia.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place
at Carleton Crematorium on
Wednesday 6th March at 10am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to R.N.L.I (Fleetwood Branch)
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View,
Fleetwood,
Tel- 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Feb. 20, 2019
