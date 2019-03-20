|
|
|
CHRISTY DAVID MICHAEL Former Police Inspector
at Fleetwood.
Passed away peacefully
at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday 11th March 2019 aged 72 years. Devoted husband to Di, loving dad to Jane, Steven, Phillip, Richard and Lora, cherished grandad and great grandad, also a dear father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin. David will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place
at St Nicholas Parish Church
on Monday 25th March
at 11.15am prior to interment at Fleetwood Cemetery at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Marie Curie or Trinity Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Mar. 20, 2019
