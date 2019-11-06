Home

McMILLAN
Darren James Passed away at home on Wednesday 23rd October 2019 aged 51 years.
Loving son of the late Betty and Jim and a dear nephew and cousin.
Darren will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Friday
15th November at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Trinity Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 6, 2019
