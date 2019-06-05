|
|
|
O'Donnell Coral On Friday 17th May 2019,
peacefully and surrounded
by her loving family whilst in Wythenshawe Hospital,
Coral passed away, aged 25 years.
Much loved daughter of
Barry and Suzanne,
a loving sister to Jade and Brady and an adored auntie to Arthur.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Fleetwood on Friday 7th June 2019 at 11.30am open to all who wish to pay their respects prior to a private service at Carleton Crematorium.
The family ask to see Coral's trademark colours of
black, white and coral.
Flower donations to be made to the Mental Awareness charities Papyres and Calm.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton Cleveleys
Tel 01253 863022
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on June 5, 2019
Read More