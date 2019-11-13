Home

Cathie Hunter Notice
HUNTER Cathie
(Blues Hair Shop) Passed away suddenly in
Salford Royal Hospital on
Thursday 7th November 2019
aged 69 years.
Devoted wife to Brian, loving mum to Neil and Craig, cherished grandma to Jack, Thomas and Olivia, also a dear mother-in-law to Angela and sister to Elizabeth and Hugh. Cathie will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on Friday 22nd November at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Cancer Research UK
c/o the funeral director.

All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 13, 2019
