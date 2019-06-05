Home

J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
13:00
St Peters Parish Church
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
14:00
Carleton Crematorium
Notice

Carole Jackson Notice
JACKSON Carole Ann Barry and Carly would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind words of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time. Thank you to Trinity Hospice for all the care given to Carole, Canon John Hall for this kind words and comforting service and Fleetwood Bowling Club for their warm hospitality, finally to
J P Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on June 5, 2019
