WILSON Brenda The family of the late Brenda would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind words of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time.
Thank you to David Thomas for his kind words and comforting service, Four Seasons Florist for the beautiful floral tributes and
The Mount for their warm hospitality, finally to all the staff at JP Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified
funeral arrangements
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on July 10, 2019