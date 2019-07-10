Home

POWERED BY

Services
J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Wilson

Notice

Brenda Wilson Notice
WILSON Brenda The family of the late Brenda would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind words of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time.
Thank you to David Thomas for his kind words and comforting service, Four Seasons Florist for the beautiful floral tributes and
The Mount for their warm hospitality, finally to all the staff at JP Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified
funeral arrangements
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on July 10, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.