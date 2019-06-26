|
|
|
WILSON Brenda Passed away peacefully
in Trinity Hospice on
Thursday 20th June 2019
aged 77 years.
Loving mum to Lynn and Steven,
a cherished nan to her grandchildren and grandma
to her great grandchildren.
Brenda will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and
cremation will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd July at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so
desired to Trinity Hospice
c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on June 26, 2019
Read More