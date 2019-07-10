Home

Brenda Stirzaker Notice
STIRZAKER Brenda Elizabeth Passed away peacefully
after a short illness in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on Thursday 4th July 2019
aged 82 years.
Devoted wife to the late Harry, loving mum to Ian and Helen, cherished grandma to
Sam and Lauren, also a dear
mother-in-law to Simon.
Brenda will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and
cremation will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Wednesday 17th July at 2.45pm.
Donations in memory of Brenda
to British Lung Foundation
c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on July 10, 2019
